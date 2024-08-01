Attorney General Marty Jackley Announces Fort Pierre Man Convicted Of Felony Sex Crimes Against Children

PIERRE, S.D — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Fort Pierre man has been convicted of nine felony counts of rape, sexual contact with a child, and Incest involving two different children.

Donnie Edwards, 46, was convicted Thursday by a Stanley County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, two counts of Aggravated Incest, one count of Incest, and one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of Sixteen.

Edwards faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced. No sentencing date has yet been scheduled.

The charges occurred between 2007 and 2022.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Stanley County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted.

-30-