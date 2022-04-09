It’s here! 1889 Pierre for Capital Map/Broadside. Pierre for the Capital/Opened for settlement by recent act of Congress.

My longing and waiting are over. My 1889 Pierre for Capital Map/Broadside finally arrived!

And as hoped, it is in mint condition, as much as anything from 1889 could be hoped to be. It’s in much better shape than the one from the State archives. It’s sandwiched in plastic sheeting (hence the glare) for transport, and they did a masterful job of getting it to me in one piece.

Already planning to get it, and a map of South Dakota I bought many years ago with the first 5 governors at the top, matted and framed. Until then, I’ve got it squirreled away until I can get them to Sioux Falls where I’ll have them done.