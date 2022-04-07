Release: Gary Schuster announces his candidacy for the 12th District South Dakota State House

Gary Schuster announces his candidacy for the 12th District South Dakota State House

“I’ve been interested in politics from an early age,” said Gary, “and decided that now is the time to take action. South Dakota is a great state and has largely avoided the political craziness that has taken hold in many of our nation’s large cities and states.

Nevertheless, we need to be aware that even in South Dakota our liberties will slowly erode if we don’t actively defend them.”

Gary is a retired metallurgical engineer. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Iowa State Univ. A PhD in Metallurgical Engineering from the Univ. of Illinois and an MBA from the Univ. of South Carolina. He was raised on a farm near Pleasantville Iowa. He’s lived all across the United States and his jobs have taken him to many countries. Even so he’s never forgotten his early life on the farm and has respect for anyone that is honest and hard working. He sincerely believes that government should strive to create an environment that gives people the most opportunities to succeed and minimizes what is taken from them in the form of taxes and fees. He’s a fiscal conservative and constitutional originalist.

If you would like to learn more about Gary then check out his website: https://www.garyschusterforsd.com