Jackley for Congress Sioux Falls fundraiser last night had a good sized crowd.

From Facebook, it appears that Marty Jackley had a well attended fundraiser last night:

The facebook post is available here.

Organizers were very happy, noting it was a “Massive event for Jackley. Over 200 host couples and many more non-hosts.” One of them noted “I’ve been working on campaigns for 30 years and I’ve never been to a bigger fundraiser. It is also the first time we’ve ever had to move to a larger venue to handle the crowd size. Pretty sure this is a new record.”

I’m sure organizers are pleased that this will provide solid seed money for the campaign effort to kick off as we move into a more active campaign. We’ll know final totals for Marty’s 1st quarter of campaigning in the 3rd quarter FEC report, which we’ll see in mid-October.