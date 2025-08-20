South Dakota Searchlight editorial accuses Governor Rhoden for running “a political campaign using state funds”

South Dakota Searchlight went on the hard attack this morning in an editorial from Dana Hess, accusing Governor Rhoden for “running a shadow reelection campaign through his open for opportunity tour.”

Since mid-March, the governor has been running a shadow reelection campaign through his Open for Opportunity Tour.

and..

An unscientific search of state news releases found that since March 17 Rhoden has made 17 Open for Opportunity trips to 25 communities. From Sioux Falls to the Standing Rock Reservation, from Mud Butte to Mitchell, from Box Elder to Huron, Rhoden is getting to know the business leaders in each community as well as fattening his Rolodex.

and..

While South Dakota is Open for Opportunity, one of those opportunities has been for Rhoden to run a political campaign using state funds. In essence, the governor is using an office he wasn’t elected to as a means to jumpstart a campaign he hasn’t announced yet. Now that’s quite an opportunity.