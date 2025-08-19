Former Sioux Falls legislator John McIntyre passes away

Former Senator and Minority Whip John McIntyre has passed away, according to an obituary posted by the Miller funeral home in Sioux Falls. The District 12 Democrat was 94. According to the obituary:

John R. McIntyre, a cherished resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at Ava’s Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old.

John served on numerous boards and committees, including the SDEA Board of Directors and as President of the South Dakota Counseling Association. He was also the President of his local chapter of “Phi Delta Kappa” and the Regional Director for the American Counseling Association. His selfless contributions were recognized with the “Marvin Kemp Award” for service to the state of South Dakota and the Sioux Falls Education “Human and Civil Rights” award. His commitment to his community was evident as he served on the church council, taught at Axtell Park Middle School, and represented his constituents in the South Dakota Legislature for four years, both in the House and the Senate.