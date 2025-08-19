Big shout out to Hayley (Halverson) Johnson being featured at siouxfalls.business website as an up and comer in the Sioux Falls community. Hayley has been with the Dusty Johnson campaign for a while, and many know her father, State Representative Jim Halverson:
2 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson for Governor Deputy Finance Director Hayley Johnson featured in Sioux Falls Business website”
Hayley is awesome! I hope she continues to get the recognition she deserves
Hayley is a rockstar! She is absolutely a bright star and an outstanding leader of and cheerleader for conservative principles and candidates.