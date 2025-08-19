North Dakota adding hundreds of rural workers from Data Centers. Where are the people cheering this development for South Dakota lately?

North Dakota is in the news today, being congratulated for it’s business friendly climate. If only …

Applied Digital plans to break ground in September on what it calls Polaris Forge 2, a 280-megawatt artificial intelligence computing center. The plan calls for two facilities with room for expansion. Applied Digital has contracted more than 900 acres for its campus and secured power through Cass County Electric Cooperative, a member-owned nonprofit. The data center is expected to employ more than 200 full-time workers plus long-term contractors. and.. Applied Digital said in a news release that it is expanding in North Dakota because the state has abundant energy, available land and a pro-business climate.

Read that here.

If South Dakota could focus on an business climate, maybe we could get the tax relief that so many who are running for office want – and it could come through GROWTH. Instead of the NIMBY-ism that seems to have afflicted too many who want to be in charge..

Luckily, there are still some real Republicans left who champion growth. But we need more of them. For all our sakes.