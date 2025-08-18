Release: Governor Rhoden announces more advancements for Operation: Prairie Thunder

Governor Rhoden announces more advancements for Operation: Prairie Thunder

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden and Operation: Prairie Thunder secured more advancements to keep South Dakotans safe. South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) guardsmen began their work in support of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Corrections (DOC) secured its 287(g) agreement with ICE.

“We continue to take great strides in our mission to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “All of the departments and agencies involved in Operation: Prairie Thunder are making progress on their missions. I am confident that their efforts will lead to a safer future for our communities.”

Seven SDNG guardsmen officially began their work to assist ICE with administrative functions. Three guardsmen are assigned to the Sioux Falls ICE office, three are assigned to the Rapid City office, and one will serve as a liaison for the service members to all external agencies. Their support will enable ICE agents to spend more time on the streets working to keep America safe.

Governor Rhoden also secured another 287(g) Memorandum of Agreement for South Dakota, this time between the DOC and ICE under the Jail Enforcement Model. This agreement enables DOC to work with ICE to deport offenders, transfer violent offenders for federal incarceration, and assist ICE with transporting illegal alien criminals. Governor Rhoden previously signed a letter of intent to enter into this agreement. You can find the executed agreement here.

Operation: Prairie Thunder is a comprehensive, targeted public safety initiative to protect South Dakotans. Operation: Prairie Thunder includes two main initiatives:

A targeted anti-crime initiative in the Sioux Falls metro to interdict drugs, investigate gang activity, hold parole absconders accountable, and deter lawlessness; and

A comprehensive effort to support the work of ICE secure our borders and deport illegal alien criminals.

###