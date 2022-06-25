Jackley: With Roe overturned, the fight is not over

Today’s landmark decision is a monumental win for the unborn and our country. Today the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, which will give the decision of banning abortion back to state legislatures. With this in mind, we must not take anything for granted. Now we will face immense legal battles to defend any laws that ensure abortion is not legal in South Dakota.

When Marty Jackley served as Attorney General, he proudly championed efforts to protect the unborn. Marty worked to defend our Governors and the legislature in their efforts to protect the unborn. After serving as Attorney General, he’s been honored to serve as South Dakota Right to Life’s Attorney at no charge. Fighting for the unborn is more than just speech; it’s about putting in the work. It’s the hard work Marty Jackley did to defend pro-life measures as your Attorney General, and throughout tireless efforts to stop abortion in South Dakota.

“South Dakota’s next Attorney General will have the important responsibility of defending our Governor and Legislature in our fight to protect the unborn. I have a proven history of fighting and winning for life, and I’m ready for this tremendous responsibility.” Jackley stated.