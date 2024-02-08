JAKE SCHOENBECK ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA STATE HOUSE

South Dakota – Today, Jake Schoenbeck is excited to announce his candidacy for the State House of Representatives, serving District 2 and the people of Brandon, East Sioux Falls, and Valley Springs. As a solutions-based conservative focused on achieving results, Jake is committed to ensuring South Dakota remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

From a young age, Jake was raised to appreciate that South Dakota’s success and the preservation of our freedoms requires strong leaders in Pierre and in our communities. Witnessing that commitment to service in his father, Senator Lee Schoenebeck, Jake and his siblings were instilled with a profound sense of duty and a commitment to give back.

“For our state to continue to be a place that cherishes American values while creating new opportunities for our young people, we need strong leadership in Pierre,” said Schoenbeck. “I want to serve in the legislature to get things done and make a diﬀerence for the people of District 2.”

This starts with the education of our children and in the infrastructure that enables us to create community growth. If elected, I plan to do everything I can to provide a bright future for our state.”

As a conservative Republican, Jake’s campaign will focus on improving our state’s infrastructure, enhancing educational opportunities, and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent in a ﬁscally conservative manner. Jake understands how to build consensus and believes that by working together, we can overcome the challenges of today and build a brighter future for generations to come.

The Primary Election will be held on June 4th. For more information on Jake Schoenbeck’s campaign for the South Dakota State House in District 2, please visit SchoenbeckforSD.com.

