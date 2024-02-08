Release: Rep. Mike Stevens Seeks Reelection

Rep. Stevens Seeks Reelection

YANKTON—Republican Rep. Mike Stevens will seek re-election to the State House of Representatives in the 2024 election. His petitions were approved by the Secretary of State in January.

“Representing the Yankton region has been an honor,” said Stevens. “I’ve enjoyed representing our region, especially when it comes to providing resources for our students and veterans.”

A graduate of the University of South Dakota Law School, Stevens has practiced law in Yankton since 1978. He was first elected to the State House in 2012 where he served six years. In 2020, Stevens returned to the legislature where he now serves as the Speaker Pro Tempore, Chair of the Education Committee and Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee. Respected by his colleagues for his legal knowledge and principled leadership, Stevens has amassed a track record of success for South Dakota.

Mike lives in Yankton with his wife, Linda, a retired public-school teacher of 42 years in Vermillion and 32 years at Beadle Elementary School in Yankton. Mike’s involvement in the Yankton community is extensive including 22 years on the Yankton School Board. He has also volunteered his time to the Yankton Senior Citizens Board, Yankton Thrive, Yankton Area Foundation Board, Yankton Community Arts Association, and the Yankton Historical Society. As a legislator, he has been involved in numerous issue-based study groups including domestic violence, opioid addiction, juvenile justice, and teacher compensation.

“South Dakota is moving in the right direction, and that’s thanks to dedicated public servants willing to have serious conversations on important policy issues,” said Stevens. “I’m asking the voters to once again elect me to advocate for them in Pierre and keep making a difference for Yankton and South Dakota.”

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. District 18 represents Yankton County and the Irene area of Clay County.