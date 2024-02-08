I’m confused now. Democrat for Senate Thomas Werner files to be GOP Precinct Person.

Remember the chatter over Thomas Werner throwing his name in the ring to run as a Democrat in the District 15 State Senate race?

In fact, he has a website about the whole deal.

Welcome to the official campaign website of Thomas Werner. As a conservative candidate running in a predominantly Democrat district, Thomas Werner is committed to representing the diverse needs and values of our community. With a vision to bridge the partisan divide, Thomas Werner is running as a Democrat for State Senate, bringing a fresh perspective and common-sense solutions to the challenges we face.

Read that here.

Okay.. Ground rules set. Thomas running as a Democrat for State Senate. I checked some recent voter info, as in the last few months, which shows him clearly registered as a Democrat.

But… Today I see the latest filings with the Secretary of State. And I am officially confused.

Thomas has registered to be a Precinct Committeeman for the Republican Party, representing Minnehaha County. I check the live voter registration information..

..And now he appears to be registered as a Republican.

Not sure what’s on his paperwork to run for Senate, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone advertising themselves as running as a Democrat for Senate, but registered as a Republican.

Not sure how primary voters are going to look at that one.