Open Primaries 2023 Year End Report – Out of State Donors dumping megabucks into SD, trying to switch us to a jungle primary state.

WOW. For a group that has failed to get something past South Dakotans 2-3 times now, it appears that they’re calling in the out-of-state calvary this year and are putting their money where their mouths are. And the emphasis is on money.

Open Primaries 2023 Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

(Nice scan job by the SOS, wouldn’t you agree?)

With $817,848.35 in donations, the breakdown of who gave what is eye popping, with $451,150, or 55% coming from the United America PAC (Actually the Unite America PAC) out of Colorado.

Also donating big bucks, $25k from John Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, $50k from Tom Heinz of Sioux Falls, $50k from Dan Kirby, $30K from Jennifer Kirby, $50k from measure backer Joe Kirby, $70k from Dave Knusdon, $12.5K from measure backer De Knudson, $5k from Mark Knudson, $50k from Al Samuelson of Sioux Falls and other not so small amounts from others.

Of course, if there’s a ballot measure, there are consultants who managed to peel off $657,466.98 of the cash, representing 80 cents of every dollar.

In case you’re wondering where the Colorado cash came from, here’s the latest FEC report of the group.

Unite America PAC by Pat Powers on Scribd

I would keep a close eye on this federal political action committee, as they seem to be the ones driving this, especially in terms of the cash they’re dumping into South Dakota to try to change our state over to a Jungle primary system.