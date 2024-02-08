Dakotans for Health 2023 Year End Report – Once again, the consultants win as they get $.90 of every dollar raised in 2023.

The other group in this coming year’s ballot measure fight, Dakotans for Health, has their report in to the Secretary of State in case you are interested in perusing that file as well.

Dakotans 4 Health 2023 YE Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

(Sorry about the sideways thing.. I’m working on it)

It’s a good thing they started they year with $96,231.30 in the bank, because this group spent the money. Raising $185,002.52 against $248,899 in expenses, the big ticket items on the group’s expenditures was $167,394.98 in consulting fees, and $44,006.95 in salaries. Given that they’re collecting signatures, I can understand the salaries, but again – the consultants win. And they won bigger than they did on the other side of the battle as just like their pro-life counterparts, most of the cash went to them – but FAR WORSE, as consultants pocketed .90 cents of every dollar raised in 2023.

About those donors? No current legislators, but a couple of former ones. Former State Rep. Larry Lucas was in for $100. Former Legislator Caitlin Collier was good for $120. Former Legislator Tom Katus, another $100. Former Sioux Falls Councilwoman Loila Hunking was in for $600 and Former US Senator Tom Daschle for $850.

Biggest donors for the measure in 2023 were Elizabeth Zieglmeier of Rapid City and Former legislator Stan Adelstein who both sent the pro-choice movement $5,000 each.

