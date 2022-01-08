John Thune is IN and running! January 8, 2022January 8, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns pic.twitter.com/riLV3RU1v0 — John Thune (@johnthune) January 8, 2022 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “John Thune is IN and running!”
Thune!
5G in Senator Thune’s photos announcing that he is running. The power of 5G
Sensible leadership and statesmanship remain!
Thank you John for your service and sacrifice!
Great news. Thank you Senator Thine for all you do for South Dakota and being a common sense voice of reason.
Best political news I’ve heard in a long time.
Yay, 6 more years of playing the political game instead of caring about South Dakota values! It’s ok, we can continue to be the loveable losers but “statesman” and “political savy”. The Democrats will continue to destroy our country and morality and we just shake our fist and say “wait till we are in power”!
Thunes love drunk on power, must happen to anyone there after 10 years. I don’t care if he’s an R, at least with a Democrat we know what we are getting. Thune being a conservative has become the same as believing in Santa Clause, you wish he real but then let’s you down when you ultimately get the same big government (underwear) that your parents were going to buy you anyways. Merry Christmas South Dakota!