Johnson Applauds TikTok Ban on Government Devices
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) applauded the final passage of the No TikTok on Government Devices Act led byU.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). This bill bans the download and use of TikTok on federal government devices.
In September, Johnson has introduced a similar bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to block TikTok on federal government devices and on military bases and installations. Johnson’s Block the Tok Act would also prohibit China from accessing Americans’ user data from within China.
“TikTok is one of China’s Trojan horses,” said Johnson. “This app poses a national security threat and has safety implications for everyday Americans. I’m encouraged to see progress at both the federal and state level to prohibit TikTok on government devices, but there is still work to be done. I’m going to continue the effort to prohibit China’s access to Americans’ user data in the new Congress.”
19 states have banned the use and download of TikTok on state government devices.
Read the full text of Sen. Hawley’s No TikTok on Government Devices Act here.
###
3 thoughts on “Johnson Applauds TikTok Ban on Government Devices”
So Hawleys bill passed? But Johnsons did not, is that correct?
Then with differences described does Hawleys bill apply to military?
Thanks Dusty. At least you are trying. The real Trojan horses are Thune and Rounds. How can they represent SD by supporting another wasteful , inflationary omnibus bill? They harp about inflation but vote once again for a bill that will surely raise inflation. They caved on the earlier infrastructure bill. And nothing to secure the border. In the meantime they both have millions stashed for future campaigns where they dupe us into believing they actually care about SD. We need to wake up and realize they are just as big a part of the swamp as Mitch McConnell.
Did Republicans just wake up 2 weeks ago and realize that TikTok is a thing and a Chinese thing??? Does the GOP have nothing better to focus on?