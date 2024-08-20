Johnson Re-introduces SOBER Act to Expand Successful 24/7 Sobriety Program

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) re-introduced the Supporting Opportunities to Build Everyday Responsibility (SOBER) Act, legislation aimed at combating repeat alcohol-related criminal offenses and bolstering the 24/7 sobriety program across the country.

24/7 sobriety was pioneered in South Dakota in 2005. An evaluation found a 12 percent reduction in DUI arrests in jurisdictions that adopted the program. The same evaluation found the program was associated with a 9 percent reduction in domestic violence arrests, and even a 4.2 percent reduction in all-cause mortality. Similar successes were seen through other state-run programs, like North Dakota where DUI arrests decreased by 9 percent in counties that implemented the program.

“The SOBER Act is commonsense legislation. It encourages sobriety and safe driving, preventing accidents and saving lives, one person at a time,” said Johnson. “South Dakota has been leading 24/7 sobriety programs for nearly twenty years with positive results. My bill allows this success to be available for every state.”

“The SOBER Act is our best chance to meaningfully reduce alcohol-related crime, which costs the U.S. more than $80 billion a year,” says Greg Newburn, Niskanen’s Director of Criminal Justice. “We are grateful to Representative Johnson for his leadership in tackling a problem that negatively impacts millions of Americans.”

“We have long been advocates for 24/7 sobriety programs being a useful tool in ensuring public safety,” said Nelson Brunn, Executive Director of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA). “When used in tandem with ignition interlock devices, 24/7 sobriety programs implemented with effective screening are a valuable and cost-effective way to combat crimes attributable to alcohol abuse. The NDAA supports the SOBER Act, which would expand access and funding to sustain and/or improve existing 24/7 sobriety programs, in addition to encouraging state and local governments to create new 24/7 sobriety programs within their communities.”

Specifically, the SOBER Act would:

Provide funding to help sustain and expand existing 24/7 sobriety programs;

Incentivize the creation of 24/7 sobriety programs; and

Provide data from grantees and a report assessing the impact of 24/7 sobriety programs.

The SOBER Act is cosponsored by Pete Stauber (R-MN), Angie Craig (D-MN), Don Bacon (R-NE), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Dina Titus (D-NV), and Julia Brownley (D-CA).

The SOBER Act is endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), National Sheriffs’ Association, Niskanen Center, and Major County Sheriffs of America.

View full bill text here.

###