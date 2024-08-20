August SDDP FEC Report: $109k raised, $62k spent, $127k cash on hand.

South Dakota Democrats raised nearly $109K in July according to their latest FEC report. No, not $109. More zeroes than that.

They raised nearly $109,000, during the same period where South Dakota Republicans raised $278. With less zeroes.

$108,726.99 raised against $62,053.38 spent, leaving them $127,164.65 cash on hand.

While the GOP had one donor noted during this period, democrats had 66 pages of them (x3 per page).

Just a thought. If the local GOP County groups causing this disparity and regularly attacking the state GOP want to take over, maybe instead of continuing to attack the party, maybe this weekend they should show up with $100,000 for the state GOP and show they care for the Republican Party in general?

But who am I kidding?