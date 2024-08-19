Guest Column: State GOP To Be Toppled By Rogue Elements by Sam Kephart

State GOP To Be Toppled By Rogue Elements

Rebel County Groups Endanger South Dakota’s Political Stability

by Sam Kephart

South Dakota now finds itself at an immediate crossroads of political turmoil… orchestrated by a faction looking to destabilize the intricate fabric of our state’s Republican leadership structure. This rebel group is meeting this weekend. These self-proclaimed mavericks, operating under a guise of rebellion, have one clear mission—to dismantle and dismiss the solid and proven framework upon which the South Dakota State GOP stands.

With unprecedented boldness, these rogue elements have spread their subversive influence across more than twenty counties’ local organizations… and intend to wrest control of the state party. They’re determined to undermine the State Republican Party, backed by clandestine forces that hold no genuine interest in the betterment of our great state. Their actions are not just a mere dissent; they are a calculated assault on the foundations of our political stability.

These individuals—ostensibly driven by a radical thirst for power—threaten to replace seasoned, proven leadership with a regime characterized solely by its unbridled ambition. Their ruthless tactics and sinister intentions will fracture our political landscape, resulting in long-lasting damage that could take years, if ever, to mend.

Their platform is bereft of any constructive alternative vision or genuine concern for South Dakota’s future. Instead, they peddle deceit, spread dissension, and foster a narrative grounded in falsehoods. The outcome of their actions, should they succeed, will be catastrophic—a political system in disarray, leaving conservative South Dakotans in jeopardy… and without legitimate representation.

The State GOP, whatever its arguable flaws, has pretty consistently delivered for local, State, and Federal conservative candidates. Wholesale statewide rebellion and change for change’s sake make zero sense… and offers no substantive and reliable deliverables.

I call on sane conservative voters to take a resolute stand against these subversive tactics; now is not the time for discord but for solidarity. To maneuver through this turmoil, we must remember the collective strength that’s historically guided us through adversity.

My warning is urgent; it extends to every rational conservative South Dakotan – you’d better reject the divisive rhetoric and destructive ambitions of this rogue faction. Rather, embrace and protect the values that have brought prosperity and stability to our state.

Stand in unity, for it is only together that we can repel this clear and present political danger… and secure a bright, stable future for South Dakota. In unity, we find strength. In collective action, we find resilience.

Frankly, great changes cannot be made in a minute. Every rational conservative South Dakotan needs to rise against this challenge, protect our cherished political system, and ensure that South Dakota remains a beacon of individual rights and conservative values.

Mark my words, theses rebels are jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. As President Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Sam Kephart is a former primary candidate for U.S.Senate. He’s a Spearfish-based marketing and media consultant.

Submitted by:

Samuel R. Kephart (73)

Spearfish, SD