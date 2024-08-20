Erin Tobin Tapped As South Dakota State Chair For U.S. Term Limits

Pierre, SD/August 14, 2024 – Today, U.S. Term Limits announces that Erin Tobin has agreed to be the South Dakota State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. Tobin brings a depth of both private and public service to this role. She has long advocated for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in her role as South Dakota Chair to see that South Dakota adopts a resolution in support of common-sense term limits.

“I am honored to serve as the South Dakota State Chair for U.S. Term Limits,” said Erin Tobin “Now more than ever before, the need for term limits is crystal clear. Polls show that one issue that unites all South Dakotans regardless of political affiliation is the need for congressional term limits.

“For many, serving in Congress has become a lifelong entitlement rather than a public service,” concluded Tobin. “Term limits will help improve accountability, diversify Congress, and make government work better for all Americans.”

“We are honored to have Erin leading our efforts in South Dakota to pass term limits for Congress,” said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. “Under her guidance, I am confident we will get our term limits resolution passed in South Dakota.”

Born in South Dakota, Erin Tobin hails from Tripp County, a place her family has called home for 5 generations. She graduated from Colome High School in 2001 and from South Dakota State University in 2005 with a B.S. degree in nursing. In 2010, she received her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner.

Tobin became involved in politics during a lobbying effort to introduce a bill in the state legislature that would allow the state’s nurses to have full practice authority. In 2020, she was elected to the South Dakota State Senate.

Erin works as a nurse practitioner in family and emergency room medicine. She also owns her own medical practice. She also works on the Rosebud Indian reservation in family medicine and emergency room.

She has two children, Gus and Anna.

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.