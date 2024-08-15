SDGOP August FEC Report: State Republican Party only raised $278 in Federal Account during July.

Remember my post a short time ago noting that the SDGOP’s Confederate caucus is having some meeting in a few weeks to go over demands they’re going to make on the party for their fall effort?

It sounds like they’re not going to accomplish a darn thing except talking and talking and wasting the day if you look at their agenda: Ballot Propositions Discussion

• Purpose

• Goal

• Action Plan

• List of ballot propositions: (They list all of the ballot measures, one by one by one.) Strategy/Coordination of Key Races

• Public Utilities Commissioner

• Other

Read that here.

It’s so cute how they talk about an “action plan.” Because if you look at the monthly FEC Report that was just filed by the Republican Party, I don’t think there’s enough money to pay for any action:

SDGOP 2024 AugustFEC Federal by Pat Powers on Scribd

I don’t see that any of the people who were calling this meeting on the list of people who donated. And as they’re going to find out, almost nobody else’s name is on the list, either. When groups rant on about too many people being under the Republican tent, and they need to kick people out of the Republican Party, what happens when they get their wish? A State Republican Party that 4 months before the election only raises $278.

$278.43 raised, $7705.26 spent, $49943.19 cash on hand. At that burn rate, the party has about 6-7 months left, and that’s spending the bare minimum. Throw some campaign expenditures in there, and it’s going to be gone much faster than that.

A donation for $250, a donation for $25, and 3.43 in interest is not a sustainable model. We’d be even further into it if they had been able to hold TAR camp this year. County GOP groups are holding on to their cash, statewide candidates are not going to send in cash that might be used against them if there’s a takeover, And the state party is left unable to support it’s candidates.

$278.43.. wow. To put it in perspective, I spent about that last week to have a few comic books professionally pressed and cleaned for my collection (first world problems, I know). This is not a good situation. SDGOP fundraising has been brought to a near-halt by agenda driven groups who have no interest in the fact that “a rising tide lifts all ships,” and are more concerned with attacking “the establishment,” and wanting to force the GOP off the road.

At this rate, they’re have their wish by the time of the next State Party officer election.