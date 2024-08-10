Republican coalition of confederates now “By-Law Compliant Counties,” holding meeting rumored to try to overthrow GOP leadership?

Interesting email sent my way this morning. The coalition of confederates are calling themselves a new name today – the By-Law Compliant Counties (seriously?), and continuing their effort to overthrow SDGOP leadership.

In part..

From: SD GOP By-Law Compliant Counties <[email protected]>

Date: Sat, Aug 10, 2024 at 11:30 AM

Subject: Notice of SD GOP Special Meeting – Quorum Call

All,

To all members of the South Dakota State Republican Central Committee:

Please plan to attend a Special [Summer] meeting of the State Central Committee as permitted by and through this quorum call by the Bylaw-approved initiative and actions of the county chairs listed below on Saturday, August 24, 2024…

…

The primary purpose of this Special meeting call is to discuss coordinated strategies for defeating various ballot propositions and measures that will be on our statewide ballot in just a matter of weeks leading up to the November election.

Logistics. As a courtesy, Brown County Chairman Rich Hilgemann will be providing coffee, cinnamon rolls and muffins to attendees. Box lunches are available for purchase at the cost of ~$21 (includes sales tax and 18% gratuity). The options include:

….

In addition to the sandwiches, the boxes include a bag of chips, granola bar, candy bar, beef jerky stick, apple, and condiments.

Your prompt replies to this notice are appreciated.

Regards,

Dan Hargreaves, Chairman, Aurora County

Judd Schomp, Chairman, Bennett County

Stu Cvrk, Chairman, Bon Homme County

Dusta Ismay, Vice Chair, Butte County

Dwight Wiest, Chairman, Campbell County

Lee Qualm, Chairman, Charles Mix County

Clint Clark, Chairman, Corson County

Lea Anne McWhorter, Chair, Custer County

Larry Mathis, Chairman, Davison County

Mary Nosbush, Chair, Deuel County

Sandy Wahlert, Chair, Fall River County

Amber Werdel, Chair, Hand County

Rep. Jessica Baumiller, Chair, Hanson County

Betty Olson, Chair, Harding County

Jason Williams, Hughes County

Tucker Amiotte, Chairman, Jackson County

Betty Otten, Chair, Lincoln County

Mike Klipfel, Chairman, McPherson County

R. Shawn Tornow, Chairman, Minnehaha County

Amy Wagner, Chair, Pennington County

Scott Assman, Chairman, Todd County

Bob Tate, Chairman, Tripp County

Jim VanDeRostyne, Chairman, Turner County

Steve Rokahr, Chairman, Yankton County

Jana Hunt, Chair, Ziebach County

Interesting that his first action in becoming the new Brown county GOP chair, Rich Hilgemann is to buy breakfast for the confederate coalition who spends their time attacking party leadership. And even more surprisingly, Hughes County GOP Chair and Deputy State Treasurer Jason Williams is apparently throwing in with this lot. While not on the e-mail went out, I’m told R. Shawn Tornow of the Minnehaha GOP is paying for the room.. so, there’s cash not going towards Minnehaha GOP candidates that is instead being spent on his delusions of grandeur.

It sounds like they’re not going to accomplish a darn thing except talking and talking and wasting the day if you look at their agenda:

Ballot Propositions Discussion

• Purpose

• Goal

• Action Plan

• List of ballot propositions: (They list all of the ballot measures, one by one by one.)

Strategy/Coordination of Key Races

• Public Utilities Commissioner

• Other

Get-Out-The Vote (GOTV) Training

• Campaign Sidekick operation (pending RNC support)

• Other

Other (time permitting)

• Approved resolutions disposition

• Bylaws

Working Lunch

• Box lunches for purchase (pre-order required)

Notice that going on ad nauseam about ballot measures is first and foremost, and talk about electing candidates is barely mentioned. Legislative races? They are “other.”

For their talk of “coordinating,” and action plans, the problem is that almost none of these counties participating in this eye-rolling endeavor have financially supported the efforts of the state party.

Talk is cheap, at the expense of one of the last weekends before school starts. But how will they implement and pay for all these action plans? The SDGOP is not in a good financial state. Is this meeting intended to help set the stage to sell off use of the party’s name & logo to their preferred ballot measures – despite many Republicans being divided on many ballot measures? (As one recipient speculated to me?) And how do they propose to elect candidates? Despite it being far, lower on their agendas, that’s the actual job of the party.

Here’s an item of even greater concern, I am also hearing talk the participants of this meeting may have a mind to attempt to use the meeting to completely kick the cart over, and to use the meeting to oust the chair right before the fall elections begin. That could possibly not come at a worse time, as this group’s antics have already crippled GOP fundraising at the same time they refuse to help. Why don’t they then create complete disorganization too?

What would they accomplish? Not a ton. That upheaval would set the stage for the current Vice-Chair Mary Fitzgerald to be the new chair, where she could select a new vice-chair. Unless the leadership team resigns en masse in protest. Not sure there’s bylaws to even address that.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a party group acting to completely nuke their organization before an election like the confederates .. er, By-Law Compliant Counties.

But hold your beers. They’re going to give it a shot.