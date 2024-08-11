Brown County GOP Secretary follows Katie Washnok out the door

From my e~mail box this AM, looks like the Brown County GOP‘s leadership team is collapsing in the wake of Katie Washnok’s departure:

Brown County Republican Central Committee Members,

After taking some time to think about things, I am writing to resign from my position as Brown County Republican Party secretary, effective immediately. In light of Katie’s recent departure, I believe that the direction for the future of the Brown County GOP has changed.

Our country has reached a pivotal point where the success of our nation depends on citizens’ willingness to work together towards a common goal. The same is true at the local level. I believe that as executive board members, we hold a duty to diligently work to unite the Brown County GOP through leadership and example. Unfortunately, in recent years, personal agendas have plagued our efforts and have threatened the upward trajectory that we have worked tirelessly to maintain. I will always believe that our board exists to represent and welcome ALL Republicans, not just those who share our same views and opinions.

It has been my honor to serve Brown County for the past five years. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished, especially our efforts to ensure that Brown County remains red. It is, and always will be, a privilege to carry water for the elephant.

Respectfully,

Ashley Tanner-Fliehs

And that’s another person choosing to walk away in light of the divisiveness that’s plaguing the SDGOP.