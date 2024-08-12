Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Guest Weekly Column by Aleesia Dillon, Ben Reifel Intern

Guest Weekly Column by Aleesia Dillon, Ben Reifel Intern

Working in politics has always been in the back of my mind, but I had never seriously considered it. On June 3, 2024, my window of opportunity opened to work on Capitol Hill. It was my first day as the Ben Reifel intern with Congressman Dusty Johnson. I had never been to Washington, D.C., and I felt like a turtle seeking refuge in its shell. While I didn’t have the slightest idea of what was to come, now at the end of my internship, I can say I met great people and made memories I’ll keep forever.

During my second week, I heard from Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) at an intern lecture series. What he shared set my standards high and laid a great foundation for my internship. I took his advice to seize opportunities, make a good impression, and do my best.

Dusty is similar in this way—he’s always making sure the interns get exposure to what Congress is like and he helps set up once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for us. As interns, we attended many of his constituent meetings and staff meetings to learn the inner workings of his office. This always made me feel like I was truly a part of his team, not just a lowly intern who is tasked with getting coffee for our boss (which we never had to do). Throughout my internship, I heard Dusty crack several dad jokes while sharing snacks with his staff.

My time studying at Cornell University has prepared me for the fast-paced environment of Capitol Hill, but I did improve and refine my skills throughout the internship. My writing, communication, and professionalism were sharpened throughout working with the staff who provided edits on my work. I’m confident I’ll be an even better student when I return to campus this fall.

The highlight of my internship was meeting with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. I asked for her advice about law school, how she balances her identity as a Native with her work life, and her favorite traditional meal. She told me that Native women think about things differently, and to never let fear stop me. Meeting Secretary Haaland brought me an immense amount of joy, and I’m deeply grateful for Dusty’s office for setting up the meeting. I’ve never been prouder to be a Lakota woman.

Throughout my internship, I joined Dusty’s famous night tours of the Capitol, toured the White House, met with other members (including some “famous” ones), visited many of the Smithsonian museums, and did so much more. I am so thankful I took this opportunity to work on the Hill, and I’m glad I didn’t let fear of the unknown stop me.

Ben Reifel represented South Dakota in the US House of Representatives from 1961 to 1971. He was the first Lakotah to serve in Congress. The Ben Reifel internship is an opportunity for South Dakota students interested in tribal affairs to intern in Congressman Dusty Johnson’s office working on those issues.