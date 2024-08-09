From Facebook, it looks like there is another candidate looking at the D20 House Race:
Mike was also the former Deputy Commissioner of School and Public Lands, as well as the former Director of business services for the Secretary of State. Good guy.
2 thoughts on “Mike Lauritsen of Mitchell to seek District 20 House Seat”
Mike is a great candidate!
Sounds like Boyd Reimnitz and Terry Sabers are both OUT so not clear if anyone else is running. Pretty sure they won’t find a better candidate than Mike!
Mike is a great guy!