Johnson Secures Tribal Wins in Interior Funding Bill

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) secured several wins for tribal communities in the House Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies appropriations package.

“There is a public safety crisis on our Indian reservations,” said Johnson. “We also have major needs in tribal healthcare and education. Our efforts have secured major funding increases for these areas, including a 34% increase in tribal public safety funding.”

Johnson noted that with our nation $35 trillion in debt, these new investments needed to be made in a fiscally responsible manner. “We managed to secure these substantive increases while decreasing overall spending because we implemented significant cuts elsewhere. This is a big win for Indian country and for fiscal responsibility.”

The total cost of the bill is $72 million below the FY24 enacted level. It rescinds $55 million authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act and reduces funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by 20% from the FY24 enacted level.

Johnson has led initiatives to increase funding for tribal law enforcement on reservations, reform the Indian Health Service, and improve education opportunities in tribal communities.

The FY25 Interior appropriations package includes several of Johnson’s priorities:

Provides $2.81 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs – a 14.5% increase from the FY24 enacted level – which includes: $746 million for Public Safety and Justice programs – a 34% increase from the FY24 enacted level. $414 million for Criminal Investigations and Police Service – almost a 195% increase from the FY24 enacted level. $55 million for Tribal Courts – more than a 545% increase from the FY24 enacted level.

from the FY24 enacted level – which includes: Provides $1.47 billion for the Bureau of Indian Education – a 7.5% increase from the FY24 enacted level.

from the FY24 enacted level. Provides $8.56 billion for the Indian Health Service – a 23% increase from the FY24 enacted level – along with $5.98 billion in advance appropriations for FY26.

