Release: Defendant in DSS Theft Case to Make Initial Court Appearance Thursday in Pierre

Defendant in DSS Theft Case to Make Initial Court Appearance Thursday in Pierre

PIERRE. S.D. – The initial court appearance for Lonna Carroll, the former state Department of Social Services employee who has been indicted for stealing an estimated $1.8 million in state and federal funds, is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CST Thursday in the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.

Carroll is charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Grand Theft. She has been extradited from Iowa where she was arrested. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.