Johnson, Spartz Introduce Congressional Gold Medal Bill Recognizing the Defenders of Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Victoria Spartz (R-IN), along with 16 bipartisan colleagues introduced the ‘Defenders of Ukraine Congressional Gold Medal Act’. The bill will collectively award the distinguished Congressional Gold Medal (CGM) to the defenders or people of Ukraine, in recognition of their crucial role in the defense of democratic values and against Putin’s aggression.

“The Ukrainian people are truly resilient,” said Johnson. “Despite looking down the barrel of the Russian military, thousands of Ukrainians answered the call to defend their homeland and volunteered to protect their republic. The United States stands behind Ukraine and is opposed to Putin’s act of war – our House Resolution makes that clear.”

“Those fighting for democracy in Ukraine, and for regional security in Europe, deserve this medal,” said Rep. Spartz. “Putin, his generals, and his cronies must know the United States Congress stands firm behind all those fighting against his illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine.”

The medal would be presented to the democratically elected government of Ukraine on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

The CGM is an award bestowed by Congress and is the highest civilian award in the United States. The decoration is awarded to an individual, or group of individuals, who perform an outstanding deed or act of service for the security, prosperity, and national interest of the United States.

For legislative text, click here.

