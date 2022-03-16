So, there’s a guy who has a website who is so extreme that he apparently thinks Madison Cawthorne and Marjorie Taylor Greene are liberal sellouts. He also claims “great leaders take action” and in South Dakota it wasn’t Kristi Noem who kept the state open, but ….the State Legislature?
…”It turns out that for Kristi Noem, her policy on Covid wasn’t about preserving freedom. It’s just that she doesn’t like doing things. That, and her state legislature. South Dakota’s state legislature is overwhelmingly Republican, and they were the ones who blocked her from doing more restrictions than she did, and after it worked out Noem sucked up all the praise on TV.”
Um.. WTF? Do you recall the weekly briefings from the legislature during COVID? Pretty sure it was all hands on deck from the Executive Branch, and it was Governor Noem and the Secretary of Health up there.
But in the bizarro world of the Internet, of course this person is Taffy Howard’s latest interview. You can catch this bag of crazy interview here (via rumble, of course) while anti-vaxxer “statistics” scroll across the screen claiming miscarriages and disabilities from covid vaccinations:
6 thoughts on “Taffy Howard will take interviews from anyone at this point.”
He is repeating the lie about the transgender sports bill… This is getting old.
The bill Noem wouldn’t sign prohibited any student, of any gender, who takes medication for asthma or ADHD, from participating in any school sports, because those drugs enhance performance by improving oxygenation and attention. That provision was independent of the transgender issue, made the whole bill unviable, and when she asked the legislature to strike it, they refused.
As a parent whose cis-gender sons used caffeine, theophylline and albuterol for these problems I personally found the bill highly objectionable, and consider the complaints about Noem’s refusal to sign it to be offensive.
Then Noem should not have said she would sign it
This is trump’s playbook. Lie and keep lying until people start to believe it. He created these monsters. The GOP needs to own this garbage.
Noem flip flopped on the transgender bill. She chased the new story in the beginning and then mine when ncaa threatened to pull supports for the state.
It is a worthy point for him to keep bringing up.
Dusty winning because he cheated? Try again, BEST ground game in politics. 80/20 vs Liz May shows all you need to know, he’s going to wipe the floor with Taffy.
Best ground game and every election he builds a stronger more unified base that turns out and votes. Let Taffy keep embarrassing herself, it makes her feel like she’s doing something.