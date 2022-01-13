Johnson Statement on SCOTUS Vaccine Mandate Ruling

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers in the United States.

“Today’s decision is a win for federalism and individual freedoms,” said Johnson. “I believe in this vaccine, but I don’t believe in sweeping federal mandates – the Supreme Court made the right call. With more than 95% of Americans over the age of 65 at least partially vaccinated, our nation cannot handle the fallout that would come from overreaching actions of the federal government.”

Johnson cosponsored H.J. Res. 65 which nullifies the OSHA rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to receive a vaccine. Additionally, Johnson urged Speaker Pelosi to bring S.J. Res. 29 up for a vote following Senate passage. In December, Johnson hosted a roundtable with South Dakota businesses, highlighting concerns regarding workforce participation following vaccination mandates.

