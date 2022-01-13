Johnson Statement on SCOTUS Vaccine Mandate Ruling
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers in the United States.
“Today’s decision is a win for federalism and individual freedoms,” said Johnson. “I believe in this vaccine, but I don’t believe in sweeping federal mandates – the Supreme Court made the right call. With more than 95% of Americans over the age of 65 at least partially vaccinated, our nation cannot handle the fallout that would come from overreaching actions of the federal government.”
Johnson cosponsored H.J. Res. 65 which nullifies the OSHA rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to receive a vaccine. Additionally, Johnson urged Speaker Pelosi to bring S.J. Res. 29 up for a vote following Senate passage. In December, Johnson hosted a roundtable with South Dakota businesses, highlighting concerns regarding workforce participation following vaccination mandates.
3 thoughts on “Johnson Statement on SCOTUS Vaccine Mandate Ruling”
Sad… “publicains no longer care about the common good for the people. We won world wars holding to that principal
The employers can still require vaccination. They will actually decide what is best for their own businesses.
Employer-mandated medical care was a predictable result of the Affordable Care Act, because it required employers of large businesses to provide “affordable” health insurance to their employees, and the Medical Loss Ratio Rebate provision was added because people who don’t live in the real world thought it would incentivize employers to have fitness and smoking cessation programs. So the employers have to pay a lot for their employees’ insurance, but they get a rebate if they have healthy employees who don’t run up big medical bills.. This incentivized employers to get rid of the employees who were costing too much money, or not hire them in the first place. People who live in the real world know this is easier than making them quit smoking and lose weight.
It seems most people were okay with their employers making medical decisions for them, and many complained when some employers refused to pay for birth control. While they agreed their sex lives were none of their boss’ business, they still thought he should pay for it.
The problem now is that whoever pays calls the shots. If it is going to cost your boss a lot of money for you to spend two weeks in intensive care with Covid, he’s going to make you get the shot instead.
As long as employers are required to pay half or more of the cost of your health insurance, it will follow that they will be allowed to make you accept medical care.
Get ready for the colonoscopies.
Um, NO! Wars were fought and won so Americans could hold onto their God given and Constitutional individual freedoms, not for someone to decide for us what is “common good”.