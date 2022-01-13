Thune Applauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Halt Vaccine Mandate on Private Sector Employers

“Today’s ruling sends a loud and clear message to the Biden administration: In this country, the unlawful use of the heavy hand of the federal government will not be tolerated.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on large private sector employers.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on large private sector employers is a win for South Dakota, our workforce, and our personal freedoms,” said Thune. “I’ve made it clear from the beginning that any type of vaccine mandate would have a countereffect on our country’s already stretched and strapped workforce, as well as set an alarming precedent. The federal government should not have the authority to force private citizens to get the vaccine. Today’s ruling sends a loud and clear message to the Biden administration: In this country, the unlawful use of the heavy hand of the federal government will not be tolerated.”

###