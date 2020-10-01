Johnson to Visit Aberdeen on Monday

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host a “Drive-Thru Dusty” town hall in Aberdeen on Monday for constituents. Constituents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, share concerns, bring issues with a federal agency they need help with or just stop by to meet their Congressman. He will also tour the Presentation College campus.

What: Drive-Thru Town Hall with Representative Dusty Johnson

When: Monday, October 5; 11:30AM CT

Where: Parking lot of Fairfield Inn next to Lang’s, 2727 6th Avenue, Aberdeen, SD 57401

What: Presentation College Campus Tour

When: Monday, October 5; 3:30PM – 4:30PM CT (RSVP)

Where: 1500 North Main Street, Aberdeen, SD 57401

###