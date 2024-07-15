Judge in Life Defense Fund lawsuit: SOS only one who can provide relief

Interesting result in the Life Defense Fund lawsuit, as the judge in the matter has ruled that since the petitions were validated, only the Secretary of State can provide relief at this point:

Pekas ruled that since Dakotans for Health is no longer in control of the ballot measure after the Secretary of State’s Office validated it, the relief that the Life Defense Fund sought — removing the measure from the November ballot — should have been sought from the Secretary of State’s Office, not solely from Dakotans for Health. and.. “Let the people vote, let the people decide,” Dakotans for Health attorney Jim Leach told reporters after the hearing.

Read that all here.

Life Defense fund had it’s own thoughts in the matter in a release sent today, as Leslee Unruh offered her own legal opinion:

There are no legal grounds for this dismissal as Life Defense Fund clearly followed the appropriate procedures. This unexpected dismissal further plays into their motive to delay our case and refuse to answer our documented allegations. We will follow the judge’s invitation to appeal this case.

Obviously, the judge disagreed.