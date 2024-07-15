2q FEC Reports – US Senator John Thune raises $350k, spends $165k, left with $18.5M cash on hand

South Dakota US Senator John Thune continues to be the king of South Dakota fundraising in his latest FEC Report:

John Thune 2q 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Senator Thune is reporting this afternoon that in this last quarter, he raised $349,905.48, against $164,772.43 in expenses. Also, $76,600.00 came in from another committee with his account helped along by earning $173,582.63 in interest. Leaving the Senator with $18,518,497.66 in his campaign account as we roll into the fall election season.

And if all goes well this fall, we may be looking at Senator Thune as the next US Senate Majority Leader.

Keep your fingers crossed.