From facebook, Dan Lederman posts this snapshot of the South Dakota Republican delegation at the National Republican Convention in Milwaukee this week:
One thought on “SDGOP Delegation at the National Convention”
At least Allen looks like he’s having a good time, the other Al looks like he’s mad someone’s on his lawn, 600 miles away.
What a fun bunch.