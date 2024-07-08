June FEC Reports: SDGOP – $16.9k raised, $8k spent, $39.4k cash on hand. SDDP – $720k raised, $707k spent, $65k cash on hand

Now that I’m done traveling for a few weeks, I can get to a few things that I’ve been planning to touch on. First and foremost are the June FEC Reports from the two main political parties in the state. And they tell different tales.

First up is the June FEC report from the SDGOP:

June 2024 Sdgop Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

The SDGOP has a couple of donations in to the federal account, from Katie Washnok for $1041.02 and Toby Doeden for $5000; I’m guessing for SDGOP convention sponsorships. Otherwise, there’s a significant void of donations going into the federal account. $6789.55 in direct funds including those two, and another $10,162.00 from what I’m guessing is the state account. They spent $8057.23 during this period, which I’m guessing means bills have not come in from convention, or they rolled through the state account, leaving the SDGOP $39,473.88 to move into the fall.

Now, South Dakota Democrats:

June 2024 Sddp Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

Democrats appear to be rolling some federal campaign donations through the account this month for people who have maxed out otherwise, including $10,000 from George Soros. The big total is $719,297.80 in total donations, with $707,041.89 back out the door. But, they got to grab a little bit of that cash on the way by for the privilege of parking it in their account. (Before you get your shorts in a twist, GOP does that too).

The total left over is $65,182.08 to put towards candidates and party building.

The big take away? Look at the number of pages in those reports. 12 versus 196. And that mainly comes from the number of people donating.

Dems are boasting around 100 or so donations that came out of South Dakota. Maybe not all large amounts, but there are enough of them who are engaged, involved and donating. And the inter-party chaos that the GOP is suffering from right now is hardening the hearts and closing the wallets of people who want to fund party efforts.

Might not be a big deal on one report, but the cumulative effect is going to come back and bite someone in the tail eventually.

Stay tuned.