Argus Leader suing Sioux Falls to claw back legal notices from Dakota Scout

The Argus Leader apparently does NOT like losing their taxpayer funded welfare, and has brought a lawsuit to try to claw back legal notice publication for the City of Sioux Falls, which they lost to competitor The Dakota Scout several weeks back:

On June 5, the City Council approved the Dakota Scout, a publication with a weekly printed newspaper founded by two former Argus Leader reporters and in operation since August 2022, to serve as the official newspaper of Sioux Falls for the purpose of publishing legal notices starting July 1. The council had two newspapers to choose from, with several councilors citing that cost savings and local ownership played a part in their decision to vote in favor of the Dakota Scout’s plan, though circulation and overall reach in the community is larger for the Argus Leader.

and..

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the Dakota Scout filed its newspaper ownership and circulation statements June 26, meaning the earliest the weekly could obtain legal newspaper status is 2025.

Therefore, the Argus Leader argues the Dakota Scout does not qualify to publish the city’s legal notices at this time.