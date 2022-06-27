This was the mic drop moment for the GOP Convention yesterday, when Governor Kristi Noem herself came and gave the nominating speech for Lt. Governor.
(Of course, Taffy Howard, in another example of the misery she must have inflicted on her legislative colleagues during her tenure in Pierre, complained about it to no avail.)
13 thoughts on “Just another photo from convention. Kristi Noem gives nominating speech for Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden”
Thanks for identifying who that was. Those of us in the back couldn’t tell who was making that challenge. She is horrible.
People who were distressed that discussion of the platform was cut short, because the room had to be cleared to make room for the catering staff, should understand that if Taffy hadn’t wasted time debating the resolutions about the Chairman’s leadership and the top of the party ticket, we wouldn’t have run out of time. She also delayed the starts of the other committees by wasting so much time arguing about the rules.
The people in her district need to be made aware of her endless attention-seeking when she represented them, whether in the legislature or the party, and not elect her to anything ever again.
That someone would ask a question and challenge something so unusual is not “horrible”.
Taffy attended the rules committee report and read all the rules. Rule #3 was on the front page. She didn’t challenge that one on Thursday, although she could have.
Are there pictures of young Ms. Taffy, also?
Yep. Had one from a couple days ago.
I seriously think she thought she could be the next MTG. She doesn’t come close. I know she ‘thinks’ she does but she does not.
Overheard at the convention: The party is Johnny Depp, Taffy is Amber Heard, and we just walked into the bedroom.
Hilarious
MTG?
Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Posting unbecoming photos suggests you can’t win on substance.
The disrespect directed toward a growing body of concerned SD citizens is fueling the trend line.
So thanks, I guess.
Grudznik asked for a photo, and PP provided one of her wearing a sleeveless dress. That’s what Grudznik likes, so what’s your problem? We all know Taffy is beautifuller than most.