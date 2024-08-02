Justin McNeal files lawsuit against SDSOS to go on ballot. SDGOP Intervenes, McNeal loses. Again.

There’s been a battle that’s taken place recently with Independent turned Republican.. turned whatever.. Justin McNeal in his continuing saga to be placed on the South Dakota ballot.

Back on July 1st, McNeal filed for a writ of mandamus against the Secretary of State, demanding to be placed on the ballot, which you can read below.

Justin McNeal Lawsuit Against SDSOS to go on ballot by Pat Powers on Scribd

Of course, the South Dakota Republican Party took issue with that, since neither trying to run as a Republican, nor trying to run as an independent, did Justin McNeal collect enough valid signatures to do so in either case.

SDGOP MCNEAL Intervenor by Pat Powers on Scribd

The big news coming from this is that I’m told that Justin McNeal got his day in court this morning – and I’m told that once again, he lost.

This would appear to be a trend for Justin.

A couple of interesting items I noted in the lawsuit:

State Representative Scott Odenbach and his wife were signatories for McNeal’s petitions to run as an independent for Congress. I get the feeling he does not care for Congressman Johnson.

You have to wonder who all the SOS staff cheers for in making and not making the ballot, as indicated from this transcript McNeal provided as an exhibit. And wouldn’t it be Justin McNeal’s job to go hire someone for legal advice, versus receiving it from the SOS staff?

“If you did want to take this to court, you could potentially win on the fact that signers did do their job on signing the petition.”

Obviously, with McNeal’s loss in court this morning, the court disagreed.