Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate

‘Border Czar‘ & Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris has reportedly picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the fall election between herself and former President Donald Trump:

The naming of the 60-year-old Walz was not a shocker, as his name was instantly thought to be in contention in the two weeks since Harris succeeded President Biden as the party’s standard-bearer.

and..

Having the plainspoken Walz on the national ticket not only helps Harris in Minnesota, it also benefits the vice president in the two neighboring Midwestern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, may also help Harris when it comes to bringing in campaign cash, as he has helped steer the DGA to record-breaking fundraising this year.