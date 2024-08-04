SD State Legislator Kevin Jensen declares “real women” don’t need below the belt protective gear in contact sports

I’m just dumber for having read this. Apparently Republican State Representative Kevin Jensen thinks “real women” have no nerve endings below the waist to protect in contact sports:

Since Kevin isn’t up on his basic female anatomy to go with his mansplaining, as the parent of 2 daughters with black belts in TKD, yes, girls wear protective gear in full contact sports, such as boxing, martial arts, hockey, etcetera and so on. If he can’t figure it out, he should ask his wife.

Jesus H, some legislators should have Facebook taken away.