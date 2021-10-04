KELOland News: Senate releasing names of impeachment special session signatories

From KELOLAND News, while the House remains gagged on their own order, the Senate is apparently tired of holding their votes for convening a special session for impeachment secret at the House’s request:

Names will be released Monday of state senators who want a special session of the South Dakota Legislature to consider whether the state attorney general should be impeached and barred from public office.

The announcement came Sunday from Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber’s top member.

There’s no word yet on whether the names of House members will be released.

Read the entire story here.

Keeping the vote secret was ill-advised at best, and an affront to open government at worst. So much so that the Senate is apparently done playing along.