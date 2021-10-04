As released by the Senate this morning, here are the names of the Senators signing off on the special session for the impeachment proceedings for the Attorney General.
Senate Petitions for 2d Special Session by Pat Powers on Scribd
Senators Bolin, Breitling, Cammack, Castleberry, Crabtree, Curd, Diedrich, Duhamel, Duvall, Foster, Heinert, Hunhoff, Johns, Johnson, Klumb, Nesiba, Otten, Rohl, Rusch, Schoenbeck, Schoenfish, Smith, Steinhauer, Symens, Tobin, Wheeler, and Zikmund all signed the petition for a special session.
As of this morning, the State House of Representatives has yet to follow suit.
Update – those who didn’t sign were Senators Julie Frye-Mueller, Brock Greenfield, Jack Kolbeck, Ryan Maher, Al Novstrup, Jim Stalzer, Maggie Sutton and John Wiik. That doesn’t mean they have a position for or against, they simply called the session once the threshold was reached.
4 thoughts on “Names of Senators signing for Special Session for Impeachment released by Senate.”
I’m not sure how or if this helps Tim Johns in the up-coming election …
This is ridiculous—the Governor has more serious impeachable offenses than this.
This is absolutely ridiculout. Not only is it expensive to the state for an action that does not need to be taken, it sets a precedent to expel any legislator or impeach any officer for a misdemeanor violation. This will be used politically down the road, mark my words.
Good. Quite a few people in Pierre should not be.