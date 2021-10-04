Names of Senators signing for Special Session for Impeachment released by Senate.

As released by the Senate this morning, here are the names of the Senators signing off on the special session for the impeachment proceedings for the Attorney General.

Senate Petitions for 2d Special Session by Pat Powers on Scribd

Senators Bolin, Breitling, Cammack, Castleberry, Crabtree, Curd, Diedrich, Duhamel, Duvall, Foster, Heinert, Hunhoff, Johns, Johnson, Klumb, Nesiba, Otten, Rohl, Rusch, Schoenbeck, Schoenfish, Smith, Steinhauer, Symens, Tobin, Wheeler, and Zikmund all signed the petition for a special session.

As of this morning, the State House of Representatives has yet to follow suit.

Update – those who didn’t sign were Senators Julie Frye-Mueller, Brock Greenfield, Jack Kolbeck, Ryan Maher, Al Novstrup, Jim Stalzer, Maggie Sutton and John Wiik. That doesn’t mean they have a position for or against, they simply called the session once the threshold was reached.