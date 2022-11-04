Kristi for Governor Announces RALLY IN RAPID

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Monday, November 7, Governor Kristi Noem will host the RALLY IN RAPID at the Barnett Fieldhouse at the Monument in Rapid City.

Doors will open at 5pm MT. Special guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 6pm MT. At approximately 7pm MT, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, will take the stage.

Special Guest Speakers :

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden

Congressman Dusty Johnson

Monae Johnson, Candidate for Secretary of State

Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner

Josh Haeder, State Treasurer

Marty Jackley, Candidate for Attorney General

Rich Sattgast, State Auditor

Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands

Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party

WHAT: RALLY IN RAPID

WHO: Governor Kristi Noem, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and candidates for statewide elected offices

WHEN: Monday November 7; Doors open at 5:00 pm MT; special guest speakers begin speaking at 6pm MT; the 33rd Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, takes the stage at 7pm MT.

WHERE: Barnett Fieldhouse, the Monument, 444 Mt. Rushmore Rd. N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701.

