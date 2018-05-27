Kristi Noem for Governor Ad – Marty Jackley: Not so tough on crime

In the race for governor, the Kristi Noem campaign started running a hard-hitting ad against her opponent, Attorney General Marty Jackley, late last week challenging him on his record with the tagline “Marty Jackley – Not so tough on crime.”

I managed to obtain a copy of it which isn’t publicly available on-line anywhere else, so if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s your exclusive look:

Is this going to ratchet up the body blows as we go into the last week of campaigning? Sound off in the comment section!

