Kristi Noem for Governor Ad – Marty Jackley: Not so tough on crime

In the race for governor, the Kristi Noem campaign started running a hard-hitting ad against her opponent, Attorney General Marty Jackley, late last week challenging him on his record with the tagline “Marty Jackley – Not so tough on crime.”
I managed to obtain a copy of it which isn’t publicly available on-line anywhere else, so if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s your exclusive look:
Is this going to ratchet up the body blows as we go into the last week of campaigning? Sound off in the comment section!
Reeks of desperation. #sad
Every time there’s a Kristi post, you’re here with the same comment “Desperate. Sad” it’s making Jackley’s campaign staff look Desperate and sad.
Awwwwww. Booo hoo
I have to say, Marty’s staff is overplaying the victimhood card. Seems super snowflakey.
I can’t believe Noem has blown a double digit lead. Her team has been telling donors about huge leads for months. Teddy showed me a poll last year that had her up over 20. Now she is clearly in trouble. Shame on her
Is Marty attacking her because he is behind?
Lol try again. You commented on a Noem attack ad
Reeks of corruption. #HeKnew
There is a reason her husband ad said he’s proud of her work ethic and not her character.
He’s her husband. They have 3 grown kids together and they all have bright futures. Pretty sure her tremendous character is implied..
#martyscleancampaign
#heknew
Good riddance to Noem and her DC thugs. Thank you Marty for running against the DC slime machine.
Agreed! She will say and do whatever she can to win votes irregardless of the truth! I heard her once say she ran for public office “to minister to the people” after someone once asked her a question about her views on religion. Made me laugh out loud.
DC thugs? Slime machine? Really? Do you understand how stupid that sounds?
These staff troll posts are getting out of hand.
Noem is WASHINGTON and only cares about her own political agenda! Her fundraising along is proof enough of that!
Must be why she term limited herself right? Don’t let logic get in the way of your rhetoric though, just makes more votes for Noem.
She better hope the blog comments are getting her some because obviously her campaign isn’t very good at making any more votes for her.
Noem’s Friends in Washington:
1) Boehner
2) Cantor
3) Ryan
4) Arron Schock
5) McConnell
How many times did Noem vote to extend EB5? 5-10 at a minimum.
Misjudged this attack. Her hands are dirty on this federal program.
And Rounds will have the same problem. They all said they’d reform EB5 and it keeps getting extended in these CR’s.
Her attacking Marty on a federal program that she’s responsible for is foolish.
You know the Noem campaign is in trouble with plenty of baggage from DC and that large campaign funds switch just prior to the deadline for her campaign for Governor. Jackley is on a roll to a win.
Noem staff on here has literally zero response to why she went negative first. Does it feel gross to have blown a 20 point lead and now desperately flailing about attacking? Guessing yes?
#martyscleancampaign
Noem’s campaign strategy, spearheaded by that out of state Brasil guy known for losing campaigns, just isn’t working.
First she dropped fake polls showing a big lead along with commentary on the polls trying to bait Marty’s campaign into going negative first. Didn’t work. Nobody believed the fake polls and Marty didn’t take the bait.
Then her campaign started insinuating that the pro-choice and the anti-gun people were supporting Marty. Didn’t work. Nobody believed it and Marty didn’t allow himself to be drawn into a discussion of that fake allegation that was ridiculous on its face.
Now she’s going hard negative like she planned to do all along. She couldn’t get Marty to do it first to enable her to play the victim, but she’s so far behind she has no other choice.
I tell you what, after that Brasil guy blows this race and leave’s Kristi out of work with the stain of her negative campaign, nobody ought to ever hire that guy again.
What’s the story with Noem’s campaign? There for a short while it looked like she was actually putting effort into a ground game. What happened?
Easier to just go negative with the money she has.
A lazy campaign incompetently managed by a DC hack on behalf of a ladder-climbing candidate.
#martyscleancampaign
The Jackley campaign staffers are working overtime this weekend responding to blog posts.
They put Marty on pedestal but he truly will say anything to get elected. They’ve been painting Kristie with a DC message for months but she doesn’t play victim.
He also has this Kaiser thing that is a real sign of poor decision making on his part. I really thought we would see her in an ad – way more effective than EB-5 I think. That horse has been beat to death for years.
Awwwww sad. Is it embarrassing that your campaign blew a 20 point lead?
Does anyone believe this about Jackley? I doubt it. Not even Rhoden.
Rhoden is a man of good character. This has nothing to do with him.
If Rhoden had character we would see him disavow the Noem campaign and their gutter tactics. I could see him doing that though, pulling his endorsement would be the right thing to do.
Save your ire for a Kristi. She’s the candidate.
There was talk of a Laura Kaiser ad was that true? I have not heard or seen it
I get a kick out of how Republicans like Noem and Tapio are talking about EB5 all a sudden. Where were they over the last few years on this issue? We could of used their voices a couple years ago to force a greater investigation of that matter and GEARUP too. Instead, we just got a cherry pick investigation of the two scandals. But now, some Republicans want to talk about these scandals. Apparently its all about cherry picking and sandbagging when it comes to political scandals for the super majority party in this state, huh?….
Better to clean on our house than let Democrats do it
That way you can still hide things, huh?
No…I thinkt he point is…fix the perception like the Russian situation which seems to be a lot of smoke and mirrors by the Democrats.
I am done. Queen Kristi must be stopped. I am voting on Tuesday. This is disgusting. What a horrible person. I sign my name and would say it to her face.
P.S. she was 20 points ahead six moths ago. She ran the worst major campaign in my lifetime. It is so obvious she is behind, a situation she can only blame herself. What a horrible end to her public service this will be.
You think that was public service? Ask anyone who wasn’t in a position to help Kristi’s political career how much time she had for them. Kristi, since day one in the state legislature, is and always has been exclusively focussed on building relationships with those who could help her get to the next level. Kristi has no time for the little people.
#martyscleancampaign
This is unquestionably a Glodt comment. Pattern and phrases, nailed.
I hope you are right Troy. Marty is a virtuous individual. We need more people like him in SD.
What polling had her 20 points up? The Marty supporters keep saying she blew a 20 point lead and I cant recall one single time we saw any numbers close to that.
Actually pretty funny how Kristis opponents try to manipulate the narrative to support Marty.
Is it worse to run ads about the failures of your opponent or to actually have failures?
