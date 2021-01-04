Kristi Noem popularity driving up prices for memorabilia; some autographs selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay

For Republicans who have attended GOP dinners for years, autographed Kristi Noem memorabilia has been selling for some time to help raise money for the local organizations while she served in Congress and during the first two years of her administration as Governor.

If you were one of those who have purchased those items in the past – you might want to review what you have on your shelf or in your memorabilia collection in the closet, as the possibility that the South Dakota Governor might enter the 2024 Presidential election has her autographs and other items selling for hundreds of dollars on websites such as eBay.

Searching on the popular Internet auction website for “Kristi Noem” brings up several dozen items currently for sale at prices ranging from $12.50 for a glossy poster that might have been produced from a file photo of the Governor to an autographed and authenticated photo of Governor Noem being offered for nearly $300, as well as a signed and certified baseball being sold for just under $250 (plus shipping).

Think it’s just “overeager” sellers thinking they have potential gold and putting a high price on items? Guess again, as in the last 60 days, a number of the Noem items are selling at generous prices, with disclosed sales of autographs of $75 and $85 each, and undisclosed sale prices that may be higher than listed.

Kristi isn’t the only South Dakota politician whose fame is being traded on the internet, with items from John Thune, Dennis Daugaard and others having their memorabilia regularly bought and sold. In fact, McGovern presidential items are quite commonly traded for.

But given Governor Noem’s increased national profile due to the Governor’s insistence on South Dakota being open for business during the COVID pandemic, as well as acting as a very popular campaign surrogate for Donald Trump and others, her memorabilia seems to be enjoying increased sale prices as supporters and speculators do their best to drive up demand for items associated with one of the state’s most popular political figures.

So dig out those Kristi Noem buttons and autographed cowboy hats – you might be sitting on a hot political collectible in the lead up to the 2024 presidential contest!