Johnson Sworn In to Second Term in Congress

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following his swearing-in as South Dakota’s Representative for the 117th Congress. This is Johnson’s second-term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Today, on January 3rd in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, I’ll be sworn into my second-term in the U.S House. The last few months have been a tumultuous time for our country, and we face real challenges in the months and years ahead. We have a China and a Russia that are not our friends, and they work every day to destabilize and weaken our country. We have an economy that is softer than we want and a pandemic that continues to rage. It will be the honor of my life to spend the next two years working for you. I will do the hard work. I will honor my oath to the Constitution, and I will work with all good people to do good and strengthen our country. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Rep. Johnson addresses South Dakotans following the 117th congressional swearing-in.

