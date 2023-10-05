Largest capital investment in SD history cites need for Summit Carbon Pipeline to bring to fruition

Interesting story I read today on the Jet Fuel plant that a company is looking to bring to Lake Preston – setting a community that had a foot and a half in the grave back on the road to prosperity. One thing the project states they need to make it happen – the Summit Carbon pipeline:

Without the Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline, what’s believed to be the largest capital investment in South Dakota’s history might not happen. That was part of the message from Kent Hartwig, director of state government affairs with Gevo, at Tuesday’s Brown County Commission meeting at the courthouse annex. Gevo is planning a plant near Lake Preston that would include an ethanol plant and a hydrocarbon plant that converts the ethanol into aviation jet fuel. The plant would be powered by an adjoining wind farm. The ethanol-hydrocarbon plant is estimated to cost $850 million and the wind farm $150 million, for an overall investment of $1 billion. The wind farm would power the plant.

Read the entire story here.

While a lot of people want to put their blinders on, the fact of the matter is that energy plants, such as ethanol and in this case, jet fuel, have to be cognizant of making their product as carbon neutral as possible if they want to sell to anyone in other countries, and in ever increasing frequency, in other states. You can produce the fuel, but if you can’t sell it to other people, well, you’re going to go out of business quickly.

This plant will be a major consumer of ag products, keeping corn prices high.

The question is whether those who oppose the pipeline can give up their opposition to ethanol and ag producers, and support South Dakota.