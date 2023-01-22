Larry Pressler writes op-ed asking Republicans to join him in reclaiming the party. After he’s endorsed Obama. And Hillary Clinton. And Joe Biden.

Try not to throw up when you read this.
After claiming to be independent, Larry Pressler now wants to pretend to be Republican again, and wrote an editorial in the Dakota Scout declaring he wants to reclaim the Republican Party.
My response to earlier iterations of this fiasco was to briefly leave the Republican Party. However, I have learned that to drop out of the party is to leave it to those least suited to govern. In the interest of promoting effective policy, serious Republicans have an obligation not to jump ship.
and..
So, to my fellow disaffected Republicans, I hope you will rejoin me in a new effort to reclaim the Republican Party from those more interested in creating sound bites than in governing.
You can read that of page 4 of the print edition of the Dakota Scout.
Let me offer the following in rebuttal:
1/28/2008, Former GOP senator, vet backs Obama
Former Sen. Larry Pressler (R-S.D.), who was the first Vietnam veteran to serve in the United States Senate, is the latest Republican to back Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, Politico learned Sunday.
7/27/16, Former Republican Senator Pressler at Democratic Convention
Former Republican South Dakota Senator Larry Pressler — causing a stir last month –when he announced his support for Hillary Clinton.
Pressler is attending the Democratic National Convention tonight.
and..
It’s been almost 20 years since Pressler held political office. He says in the years since, both parties have gone to the extremes. He thinks it’s time for a new, centrist, moderate party.
and this..
2020, Former South Dakota Sen. Larry Pressler crosses partisan line again, endorses ‘close friend’ Joe Biden for president
Former Sen. Larry Pressler has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
“As a former Republican U.S. Senator who sat adjacent to Joe Biden for 22 years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I became a close friend of Joe and am now enthusiastically supporting him for President.”
And let’s not forget he also endorsed Billie Sutton for Governor in 2018:
Billie Sutton had one of his weakest pressers of the campaign this afternoon announcing “Republicans for Sutton.”
After previously endorsing Obama & Hillary for president, and taking part in ‘crowning’ Reverend Sun Myung Moon, Larry Pressler came back to town to read off of a script and to try to gain attention and spoke about endorsing Billie Sutton.
Who exactly does he want to reclaim the Republican Party for? The Democrats he’s been hanging around with for the past few decades?
In response to his “new effort to reclaim the Republican Party” Larry deserves a salute from the GOP for his actions.
The kind of salute that cab drivers in New York offer to drivers that cut them off. That might be the most appropriate one to offer him.
12 thoughts on “Larry Pressler writes op-ed asking Republicans to join him in reclaiming the party. After he’s endorsed Obama. And Hillary Clinton. And Joe Biden.”
An unintentional de-cloak?
I revel in being what you read is what you get.
Pretty consistent .. if I have not been consistent, I would certainly want to know about it.
So, GO!
🙂
Does he even live here anymore?
A lot of it had of it had to do at the time, that Larry Pressler and Tom Daschle were friends and led South Dakota for nearly a Decade as both served in the U.S Senate for most of the 1990’s.
The two were closely responsible for pushing South Dakota morals and values, in Washington D.C, and supporting Obama in the 2008 Campaign was in fact a vote for placing Daschle in control of the Department of Health and Human Services.
If I recall, if Daschle would have been appointed to that position, Daschle was going to place Pressler in a position within the office in order to guide and develop the plan to help guide the Obama Administration adopting healthcare reform that best represents the morals and value of South Dakotan’s.
In recent years, Pressler became more Independent from the S.D Republican Establishment, no huge concern, people have the right to break away from traditions, political ideals of a platform,
Larry Pressler in recent years has strongly supported a more transparent, responsible, and honest government and has latched onto the beliefs of the ‘anti-federalist, constitutional movement” of recent years.
If you had followed Pressler’s voting record in the U.S Senate, he was always known as a man of principles, values, and characer, not to always bind himself to the party platform, but to the people he was always representing. So as the “Party” today is looking for a new found leadership, to help guide and shape the anti-federalist movement being led by the Precincts, he is well welcomed by the people of South Dakota as a true South Dakotan.
Relax.
Teehee! That made me giggle.
😂😂 this comment by Pressler- I mean, Mike- is really something special.
The has-been career politician is particularly stupid, which is saying something when discussing career politicians. You don’t get a pass on endorsing brain dead, CCP traitorous Biden or the second worst President in our nation’s history, Obama. And Hillary? DOA. So bad, Funny bad,
Larry has more principles than any of the current SDGOP leadership.
The party has been overtaken by a tumor of zealots more concerned with self-aggrandizement than with responsible governance.
There’s one guy in particular you can thank for that.
Since his defeat in 1996, Larry has had difficulty finding the relevance and importance he was accustomed to and thinks he deserves. So about every two years, he pops up to say something. Usually, it’s to endorse whichever Democrat is running for President. But sometimes it’s been to run for office again, or in more subtle fashion, to write an op-ed.
It needs to reclaimed….but he wants to go further left…..it has gone too far left as it is…that is the problem
I personally could not care less what Larry Pressler says or writes (credit given for NOT taking the bribe though) but we all would love op-eds from our two US Senators explaining their fiscal conservatism held in voting for the liberal $1.7 Trillion budget busting spending bill allowed while Democrats were in power without any regard for a soon to be GOP House controlled audit needed beforehand. Ellsworth notwithstanding.
As I recall, Pressler was generally a traditional Republican, who strove to be a “centrist”…some will say he is the “father of the cell phone” as he chaired the committee in the Senate that deregulated the phone companies, and that position (controversial at the time) has led to the current state of affairs which includes high bills, but much more freedom, which we all prefer, I believe.
if you think we have high bills for telephone service now you were not around when we paid astronomical long-distance fees to call people who were only 10-15 miles away. We wrote a lot of letters back then.